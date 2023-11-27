JPJ 14-day ops found 23k drivers without licence, 17k cars with expired road tax and 14k with no insurance

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 27 2023 10:09 am

Another large-scale operation conducted by the road transport department (JPJ) has resulted in another large haul of traffic offenders, with the miscreant list being led by those motoring about without a driving licence.

According to the department’s senior enforcement director, Datuk Lokman Jamaan, 23,748 summonses were issued to road users for the particular offence during Ops Patuh Bersepadu 2023, a nationwide 14-day operation that ended last Friday. During the two-week exercise, the department inspected 554,372 vehicles across the country.

Expired road tax was the next highest offence detected by the department, with 17,447 notices being issued for this, as The Star reports. He added that 13,857 summonses were also issued for vehicles found not having insurance protection.

He said the department also detected seven other main offences in the operation, namely queue cutting, running the red light, using mobile phones while driving and not using safety belts, among others.

Lokman said that other notices were for technical offences (12,191), no vocational driving licences (4,902) and overloaded vehicles (2,329). Stating that most of the offenders were motorists aged 15 to 35, he added that the department also took action against 4,797 foreigners for various traffic offences.

