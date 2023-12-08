Eyeing a BMW? Find amazing deals at The Great Move Sales event at Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi this Dec 8-10

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 8 2023 4:32 pm

Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi is set to move to Balakong soon, in 2024, and it’s bidding farewell to its current premises with a three-day sales event called The Great Move Sales, happening this weekend, from December 8 to 10.

As the name suggests, there will be plenty of deals in store for buyers, and you can look forward to attractive prices and amazing rebates on various BMW models. There will be a wide selection of vehicle models to pick from, including the brand’s electric vehicles, so you’re bound to find your ideal ride there.

For selected models, customers stand to be rewarded with an exclusive delivery gift of a premium compact sound system worth RM4,199*, and if you’re eyeing an EV, savings await in the form of a complimentary BMW Wallbox*, available with the purchase of selected electrified models.

At the event, you’ll be able to check out the BMW iX Exclusive Edition Package, which is unique to Auto Bavaria. Limited to just 50 customers, the EV comes fitted with packages worth a whopping RM45,000.

There’s more, but nothing like checking it out for yourself. Make your way to the Great Move Sales happening at Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi this December 8 to 10, from 9am to 6pm daily, to find the BMW of your dreams. For more information, head on over to the Auto Bavaria website.

*Terms and conditions apply.