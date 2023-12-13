UMW Toyota Nov 2023 sales breach 10k, YTD up 7.8%

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / December 13 2023 11:15 am

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) sold 10,263 units in November 2023, comprising 10,020 units of Toyotas and 243 units of Lexus vehicles. With that, year-to-date sales as of November 2023 stands at 97,705 units, which is 7.8% higher year-on-year.

UMWT says that in a move to enhance customer service and accessibility, it has welcomed two outlets to its dealer network in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The first is a relocation of a 1S outlet in Putatan by Harapan Menang, which has been a UMWT dealer since 2003. The second is a 3S outlet expansion in Penampang, operated by Armada KK Automobile. With 18 service bays, customers can expect faster and more efficient service.

“Ensuring an unparalleled customer experience is at the heart of our mission at UMWT. We believe that every interaction should not just meet but exceed expectations, moving our customers’ worlds in meaningful ways. Our commitment to enhancing customer service goes beyond transactions, it’s about creating lasting connections and elevating journeys,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

Toyota also had a great month in the racing department with a 1-2 finish at the Sepang 1000 km endurance race. In only its second year of participation, Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia’s Vios and Yaris secured the top two positions, with Tengku Djan Ley and Naquib Azlan steering the #37 Vios to victory.

As for promos, UMWT’s year-end “Drive into the New Year with Toyota” campaign offers up to 100% financing for selected models, coupled with promotional benefits of up to RM15,000 across a diverse range of 13 Toyota models. The Toyota Service Savers maintenance programme offers convenient monthly instalments from as low as RM18.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.