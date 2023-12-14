Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – bridge will be closed this Sat midnight, reopens 10am Sun

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 14 2023 12:37 pm

Penang folks, note that the Penang Bridge will be closed to traffic from this Saturday midnight (12.01 am, December 17) till 10am on Sunday morning. This temporary closure is to make way for the 2023 edition of the annual Penang Bridge International Marathon.

As such, PLUS advises the public to utilise the Sultan Abdul Halim Muad’zam Shah Bridge (Second Penang Bridge) as an alternative and follow all on-site instructions.

There’s no ferry option for cars these days, but if you’re riding a motorcycle and need to cross the sea on Sunday morning, the new Penang ferry can take you there. Runners, may you PB at PBIM.

