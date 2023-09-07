New Penang ferry free rides end – fare is RM2 for adults, bicycles; RM2.50 for motorcycles from today

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2023 10:04 am / 0 comments

Have you tried out the new Penang ferry? The free introductory period is over and from today, September 7, you’ll have to pay to ride, as it should be. With this Penang Port has released the fare table for the ferry service.

The fare is RM2 for adult passengers, one way, and it’s half of this (RM1) for children aged five to 12 (kids below this age ride for free). As for two-wheeled vehicles, it’s RM2 for bicycles (the same as if you were to board on foot) and RM2.50 for motorcycles.

These fares are for a single trip, so a return trip would be RM4, or RM5 for motorcycles. Unlike the big old ferries, the new one doesn’t take cars.

If you’re a commuter crossing the sea everyday, the monthly pass is worth having, as there’s substantial savings to be had. To be exact, you save 50% from now till December 31, 2023. Next year, it’s 30% savings. Note that the monthly pass is only for pedestrians who are Malaysian citizens. It’s valid for 60 trips a month. Apply at the information counters at both terminals.

Launched last month, four units of the new ferries with the names Teluk Bahang, Teluk Kampi, Teluk Duyung and Teluk Kumbar are operating 68 two-way trips a day from Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda (PRTU) on the island to Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim (PSAH) in Butterworth.

The frequency is every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non-peak hours. The new ferry has a passenger capacity of 150 and can also take in 50 motorcycles per trip.

