Nov 2023 Malaysian vehicle sales down by 4%: MAA

Posted in Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / December 15 2023 4:17 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of November 2023, with a total of 71,908 vehicles delivered to buyers. This is 4% lower than October 2023 (74,896 units) and brings the year-to-date (YTD) total to 718,748 units.

The YTD figure at the end of November 2023 is exceptionally close to the association’s total industry volume (TIV) forecast of 725,000 units for this year. It shouldn’t be any trouble to reach the forecasted TIV with just one month to go, as only just over 6,000 units are needed to achieve said figure.

According to MAA, November 2023’s tally marks yet another month where monthly TIV exceeded the 70,000-unit mark. It added that this is contributed mostly by national makes (Proton and Perodua) as they continue to fulfil backlog orders as well as year-end promotional campaigns.

The YTD sales for the first 11 months of 2023 is also 12% higher than it was in the same corresponding period in 2022 (644,534 units). On the production side, the November 2023 total was 67,743 units, with the YTD total at 708,376 units, or 12% more than the same period in 2022.

For the final month of December 2023, the association expects sales to be similar to the November 2023 level, backed by the continuation of aggressive year-end promotions by companies that have their financial year ending on December 31, 2023.

