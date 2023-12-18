LEVC L380 EV unveiled – eight-seater MPV to launch in China next year; six-seater version to follow

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / December 18 2023 2:16 pm

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has unveiled the L380 electric MPV, the first of a range of models to come from LEVC which will be built on the Geely group’s Space Oriented Architecture (SOA).

Previously known as the London Taxi Company, LEVC has rolled out the L380 that is an eight-seater MPV that will see a market launch in China next year, with launched in other markets internationally to follow.

Built on the Geely group’s SOA platform which allows for exterior lengths from 4,860 mm to 5,995 mm and wheelbase lengths from 3,000 mm to 3,800 mm, the L380 is suggested to measure 5,316 mm long, 1,998 mm wide and 1,940 mm tall, and weighs 2,805 kg, according to Autocar citing Chinese news outlets.

While able to accommodate a maximum of eight occupants, the L380 will also be offered in a six-seat layout, according to LEVC. More details along with technical specifications on the L380 will be released next year, says LEVC.

Autocar cites reports indicating that the L380 will be offered with the 268 PS/343 Nm motor from the Volvo EM90, albeit in FWD form whereas Volvo’s first MPV is RWD. LEVC has confirmed that the SOA architecture will bring EVs with more than 544 PS from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, a version of which is featured in the Zeekr 001.

Models built on the SOA platform, such as the LEVC L380, will be specified with with one of three battery packs – a 73kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery offering 362 km on the WLTP cycle, an 102 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery that yields 491 km and a 120 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery pack that offers 574 km of range, according LEVC as revealed earlier.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.