2024 KTM 890 SMT coming to Malaysia – pre-orders being taken, priced below RM110,000, only 8 units

Posted in Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 19 2023 5:08 pm

It appears the 2024 KTM 890 SMT is coming in to Malaysia, priced below RM110,000. Only eight units of the 890 SMT will be brought in CBU and pre-orders are being taken at KTM Malaysia dealers.

A cross between an adventure bike and a streetfighter, the 890 SMT is described by KTM as a Supermoto Tourer. With the KTM 890 Duke R as a basis, the 890 SMT comes with a LC8c parallel-twin mill displacing 899 cc.

The 890 SMT gets a detuned power delivery, 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm compared to the 890 Duke R’s 119 hp and 99 Nm of torque. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch with chain final drive.

Standard is three riding modes – Rain, Street and Sport – with the optional track mode giving adjustable throttle modes and traction control adjustable to 10 levels. A 5-inch TFT-LCD displays all the necessary information while cruise control, a quickshifter, heated grips and Motor Slip Regulation, or slipper clutch.

Seat height on the 890 SMT is a tall 860 mm, compared to the 890 Duke R’s 830 mm while the KTM 890 Adventure comes with a 860 mm seat height. WP Apex suspension is used front and rear, with the front 43 mm diameter forks giving 180 mm of travel with the same from the rear monoshock, holding 17-inch wheels.

