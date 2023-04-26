In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 April 2023 9:53 am / 0 comments

Getting its world debut on a mountain road in Sardinia, Italy is the 2023 KTM 890 SMT supermoto. Touted as a cross between an adventure bike and a streetfighter, the 890 SMT is described by KTM as a Supermoto Tourer.

Taking the KTM 890 Duke R (RM75,800 in Malaysia), the 890 SMT makes reference to the much vaunted KTM 990 SMT from 15 years ago. That was when supermoto riders, taking advantage of the long suspension travel of their bikes and fitting road tyres, developed a form of spirited sport-touring, with the emphasis on ‘sport’.

Power for the 890 SMT is the same as the 890 Duke R, using a LC8c parallel-twin mill displacing 899 cc. The 890 SMT gets a detuned power delivery, 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm compared to the 890 Duke R’s 119 hp and 99 Nm of torque while similar to the 890 Adventure.

Standing tall, seat height on the 890 STM is 860 mm, as opposed to the road-going 890 Duke R’s 830 mm while the KTM 890 Adventure comes with a 860 mm seat height. WP Apex suspension is used front and rear, with the front 43 mm diameter forks giving 180 mm of travel with the same from the rear monoshock, holding 17-inch wheels.

Standard is three riding modes – Rain, Street and Sport – with the optional track mode giving adjustable throttle modes and traction control adjustable to 10 levels. A 5-inch TFT-LCD displays all the necessary information while cruise control, a quickshifter, heated grips and Motor Slip Regulation, or slipper clutch.