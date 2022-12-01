In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2022 11:08 am / 2 comments

Upgraded and revised for next year’s riding season is the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure middleweight adventure-tourer. Touted as a go anywhere, do anything in all riding conditions motorcycle, the 890 Adventure is now more rider friendly.

This comes in the form of upgraded ergonomics, where the standard seat height of 860 mm can be lowered to 840 mm, with 825 mm seat height is available with the optional Rally low saddle. A further 25 mm lower height is possible using the optional lowering kit while the two-piece seat itself is reworked for more ride comfort across long travel distances.

Revisions have also been made to the suspension, with the 43 mm diameter WP upside-down front fork now featuring rebound and compression damping adjusters on each fork leg. Meanwhile, in the rear, a re-tuned WP Apex monoshock gives 200 mm of suspension travel, rebound damping adjuster and a hand adjuster for the spring preload.

These are combined with the standard equipment Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres fitted to the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. For more protection when the going gets rough, a new wrap around aluminium engine guard is fitted while additional protection for the rider comes in the form of a new taller, steeper windshield taken from the KTM 450 Rally Replica.

Inside the cockpit a new 5-inch TFT-LCD display features improved functionality with each function illustrated by an infographic of the motorcycle to directly show the rider the relevant adjustment. The optional Rally display mode gives a high-contrast, minimal interface that is ideal for use in extreme locations and conditions with rear wheel slip adjustable using the cruise control buttons.

A feature on the 890 Adventure is the ‘Demo’ mode, which allows you to access all functions available including the quickshifter and cruise control for the first 1,500 kilometres. After experiencing the features, the rider can decide on purchase.

Bluetooth connectivity is also optional, allowing the rider to use KTMconnect app and the TFT-LCD screen for turn-by-turn navigation, playing music, and managing incoming calls. A new feature is the call-out function which allows the rider to store 10 numbers, and to call a number out of the last 10 calls in their phone.

Power remains the same from the KTM LC8 two-cylinder mill with a claimed output of 105 hp and 100 Nm. The 890 Adventure also comes with a 20-litre fuel tank that wraps around the sides of the engine, lowering the centre of gravity.