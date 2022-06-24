In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 June 2022 4:33 pm / 0 comments

Drawing on its prowess in motorcycle off-road and rally racing is the 2022 KTM 450 Rally Replica from the maniacs in Mattighofen, Austria. Not just a motorcycle with off-road looks, the 450 Rally Replica carries the same equipment as KTM’s rally motorcycles.

As a limited production motorcycle, of which only 70 will be made, the 450 Rally Replica is designed to compete in the Dakar Rally, complete with a tall instrument gauge and navigation screen tower. As for the fuel tank, aside from the unit located in front of and between the rider’s legs, an auxiliary fuel tank is installed in the rear, giving a total fuel capacity of 33-liters.

Underneath the plastic bodywork, a chrome-moly trellis frame differs from the unit used in KTM’s EXC-F 450, being built to a race specification, with aluminium alloy swingarm. Fully-adjustable suspension is used on the 450 Rally Replica, a 48 mm diameter WP XACT forks in front matched to a WP XACT Pro monoshock, with an adjustable steering damper located in front of the tank.

To reduce rider fatigue during long distance stage races, the 450 Rally Replica’s ergonomics was developed based on feedback from professional off-road motorcycle racers. Despite the seat looking thin, the material it is made of provides support as well as grip.

In the engine room, a 449.3 c, liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder mill comes with a Keihin Engine Management System (EMS). This is complemented with an airbag with twin intakes while a standard fitment Akrapovic takes care of the exhaust gases.

Of special note on the 450 Rally Replica is the six-speed Panel gearbox, with gear ratios taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Dakar Rally machines. As befits a purpose built racing motorcycle, the 450 Rally Replica tips the scales at 139 kg.