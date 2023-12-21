Christmas 2023 toll-free travel on December 23 and 26

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 21 2023 3:22 pm

The works ministry (KKR) has announced that highway travel will be toll-free for two days, on December 23 and December 26, 2023 for the upcoming Christmas celebrations on December 25.

Announced following the ministry’s discussions with highway concession companies in Malaysia, the toll fare waiver on these two dates will apply for all vehicle types at all toll plazas, except those at national borders, namely the Tol Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and the Plaza Tol Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua – Second Link).

The dates for the waiving of highway toll fare have been selected in order to ease traffic for highway users travelling back to their hometowns and for their return into the city, as well as for the optimisation of operations and coordination of additional logistics and other needs involving third parties at highway lay-bys and R&R locations along the highways, the ministry said in its statement.

Highway users are also advised to take advantage of the toll-free travel dates by planning travel times, ideally by following the suggested times for travelling on highways.

Travel time advisories have been released for the upcoming holiday, namely by ANIH for the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), and PLUS has released its digital travel time advisory on its mobile app. Highway users are also advised to obey posted speed limits, signage and road rules when travelling on highways.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.