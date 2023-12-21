PLUS releases Christmas My-TTA on its app – register and follow the digital travel time advisory to win prizes

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 21 2023 10:15 am

Click to enlarge My-TTA screenshots

PLUS has been releasing travel time advisories (TTA) during festive seasons since 2007, as traffic on its North South Highway will typically swell with balik kampung motorists. There’s one for the Christmas and year end holidays too, but things are a bit different this time.

My-TTA is a travel time advisory that’s digital, available in the PLUS app. It’s customised – you input your start toll plaza and the destination toll plaza and suggested travel times will be given. With My-TTA, users can see the level of traffic based on the travel pattern from the previous festive season, showing one the impact of time chosen on total travel time.

The suggested travel times in the PLUS app aims to avoid the massing of vehicles heading to different destinations at a certain point of the highway, all at the same time. According to PLUS MD Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar, My-TTA was trialled during Deepavali and it received encouraging response as well as a high compliance rate of up to 30%.

Click to enlarge My-TTA screenshots

“Just like other apps based on artificial intelligence (AI), the more users and data, it’ll be ‘smarter’ for the next round,” she said.

As a carrot, 15 motorists who register their journey over the Christmas-New Year festive period (December 22 to January 1) and follow My-TTA’s suggestions in the PLUS app stand to win RM1,000 worth of shopping vouchers. Another 100 users will win PLUSMiles points worth RM50 each, which can be redeemed at selected PLUS R&Rs.

Users who have registered their journey on My-TTA will also get get access to the latest traffic info on their phones, as well as notifications based on the destination and travel time. One can also check CCTV feed of critical locations on the highway, and the app also has an SOS button for emergencies, the full list of R&Rs and the Putri chatbot, which you can now also interact with on WhatsApp.

