Contra lanes to be activated at Causeway, Second Link during peak hours for Christmas and New Year period

The Johor state government says it will activate contra lanes at the customs, immigration and quarantine complex (CIQ) at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at peak hours to address traffic congestion expected during the Christmas and New Year festive period, the Malay Mail reports.

“The contra lanes will be activated during peak hours when many vehicles are entering Malaysia from Singapore, while the number of vehicles leaving Malaysia is relatively low. Therefore, the exit lanes can be used as contra lanes to accommodate the influx of vehicles from Singapore,” said state works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

He added that additional counters will also be opened to reduce congestion at both BSI CIQ in Johor Baru and KSAB in Iskandar Puteri, and that the police, road transport department (JPJ) and local authorities would also monitor congestion levels during the period.

There is a total of 236 immigration entry and exit counters at BSI CIQ, comprising 100 motorcycle counters, 60 car counters, 36 bus counters and 40 autogate counters. At KSAB, there are 162 entry and exit counters, consisting of 50 motorcycle counters, 48 car counters, 52 bus counters and 12 autogate counters.

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim

 
 

