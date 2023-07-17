Congestion time at Causeway reduced by two hours, to go down by another hour by year end – Johor MB

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 July 2023 11:04 am / 0 comments

Johor says that efforts by government agencies to ease the Causeway jam has reportedly reduced the traffic congestion time at the land crossing between Malaysia and Singapore by at least two hours each day. However, state mentri besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi says that this isn’t enough, and that the state was striving to further lower the wait time at the Causeway and Second Link, as The Star reports.

“I am thankful we have been able to disperse the traffic effectively and I am confident that we can save another hour of congestion by the end of the year,” he said. He said that previously, the traffic jam could last up to four hours at the 1km-long Causeway.

Last month, Onn Hafiz said all issues plaguing the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar in Iskandar Puteri were expected to be mitigated by end of September.

The MB said that each day, some 450,000 people travel through the BSI and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar CIQs, with around 300,000 commuters passing through the BSI alone. Earlier this year, he highlighted that the majority of daily Johor-SG commuters had to get up at 4am every day to queue at the JB border checkpoint by 5am, before returning late at night.

In February, Malaysia proposed the implementation of a single clearance system, where clearance would only be done on either side of the border, once. This would be similar to the system that will be used when the Rapid Transit System operations begin in 2026.

The state also said then it was seeking funding to increase motorcycle lanes, with a proposal to add 25 motorcycle lanes at the Causeway. Expected to cost approximately RM2.57 million, the 25 extra motorcycle lanes will supplement the 50 lanes currently in place, bringing the total to 75.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.