In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 February 2023 10:54 am / 0 comments

A proposal to add 25 motorcycle lanes at the Causeway between Johor and Singapore will be forwarded to the Malaysian National Budget Office. Expected to cost approximately RM2.57 million, the 25 extra motorcycle lanes will supplement the 50 lanes currently in place, bringing the total to 75.

This was said by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan aid this at a press conference at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Building, reports The Star. This follows an earlier report of a proposal to increase the number of lanes on Yong Peng-Skudai route of the North-South Expressway (NSE).

“Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi had brought up this matter and I believe this is a reasonable request. The Mentri Besar also said that the additional 25 motorcycle lanes will help to reduce congestion at the Causeway,” said Maslan. He added the matter will be brought up to the National Budget Office for a decision regarding funding.

This is among other measures to reduce congestion at the Causeway including adding another lane to the current single lane for unladen lorries. “We will also be increasing the number of scanners for pedestrians from only one currently, to three. We expect this to be completed by June,” he said, adding that a budget of RM1mil has been allocated for the two additional scanners, along with a proposal to have a “single clearance system” between Malaysia and Singapore to ease traffic congestion.