Volkswagen Malaysia issues airbag recall for 6,671 cars – 2010-13 Golf GTI, Passat CC, Eos, Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced a Takata airbag-related recall on a number of Volkswagen vehicle models produced between 2010 and 2014, with a total of 6,671 vehicles having been identified as affected by the issue.

It said affected models in Malaysia are the sixth-generation Golf GTI, Eos, Passat CC, Polo and Vento manufactured from 2010-2013, as well as Beetle units manufactured between 2012 to 2014, with the faulty component in these cars being a specific driver front airbag gas generator housing.

The company said that the concern regarding the unit is the deterioration of the generator’s propellant due to high air humidity and temperature fluctuations over a long period of time, which could lead to potential injury to the driver and passenger.

The company says it has taken the necessary steps with its dealer partners to ensure parts availability and that the recall is conducted smoothly and efficiently, with the nationwide recall being carried out in phases to manage the number of cases. It added that in the event of parts replacement, all labour and replacement parts for this service will be done at no cost to owners.

All notifications to identified owners based on the Volkswagen database will be conducted by e-mail and WhatsApp, and customers who purchased a vehicle model listed above from a previous owner or a used car dealership are advised to urgently contact the nearest Volkswagen authorised dealer for verification.

Additionally, owners may visit the Service Action page on its website and key in their 17-digit VIN number which can be found at the bottom left of their vehicle’s windscreen to check if they are affected by the recall.

