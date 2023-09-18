Bermaz recalls Citroen and DS models in Malaysia for faulty Takata airbags – C3, C4, DS3, DS4, DS5 affected

Posted in Cars, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 18 2023 2:00 pm

Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB), the official Citroen and DS aftersales provider in Malaysia, has issued a recall for vehicles from both brands due to potentially faulty Takata airbags. This is part of a greater global recall and affects several models here, namely the C3, C4, DS3, DS4 and DS5 produced from 2009 to 2017.

The company is strongly urging owners to bring affected vehicles in for the necessary parts replacement, which will be carried out free of charge. It added that it has made many attempts to inform customers with affected vehicles via letters, courier deliveries, emails, text messages and phone calls.

If you haven’t been contacted and do own any of the models mentioned above, you can call up the company’s customer relationship management helpline at 03-7627 8818 and provide your vehicle’s VIN number. Alternatively, you can also drop an email at [email protected] for verification.

According to BAASB, the affected vehicles are equipped with Takata airbag inﬂators with chemical properties that may deteriorate over time, particularly when exposed to hot, humid climates. This may cause the inﬂators to rupture on deployment, scattering debris capable of causing serious injury or death. Fatality cases have been conﬁrmed due to this issue, so immediate action from owners is required.

