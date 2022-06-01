In Cars, Chevrolet, Local News, Saab / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2022 5:49 pm / 1 comment

A recall has been issued for 3,725 units of Chevrolet and Saab vehicles in Malaysia to replace potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators.

According to an official release from Chevrolet, the affected models are the Cruze (model year 2010-2015), Orlando (MY2013-2015), Sonic (MY2013-2014) and Trax (MY2017). As for Saab, only the 9-3 of the model year 2007 is affected by the recall.

The company said the affected vehicles may be fitted with driver airbag inflators that contain non-desiccated PSAN (phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate) propellant tablets, which may experience alteration after exposure to high temperature and daylight temperature cycles in a high humidity environment.

As a result, the inflator may rupture if gas generation exceeds the ability of the inflator to vent the gas. This can result in an increased rate of pressurisation and peak pressures that can exceed the mechanical strength of the inflator, causing the housing to rupture.

Chevrolet says it is currently conducting a recall campaign with the approval and cooperation of the road transport department (JPJ) to replace these airbag inflators. However, as the company does not currently have an office in Malaysia, it has appointed two local partners to carry out the recall.

For communications, Saphan9 Engagement has been appointed to handle the recall campaign including announcements, customer outreach, digital assets, information and data management. Meanwhile recall repairs will be handled by selected Honda authorised dealerships at no cost to owners and will commence from today (June 1, 2022).

If you happen to own any of the models mentioned, use the online VIN checker on Chervolet’s recall microsite to check if your vehicle is involved in the recall. You’ll also find a list of Honda dealerships where you can get the airbag inflator replaced, along with a handy FAQ.