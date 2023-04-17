In Cars, Chevrolet, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 April 2023 6:37 pm / 1 comment

Chevrolet has issued a reminder to its Malaysian customers about the recall campaign involving 3,725 units of Chevrolet and Saab vehicles in Malaysia that was made in June last year. The company says that the recall, which aims to replace potentially faulty Takata driver airbag inflators in affected vehicles, remains ongoing.

As a recap, the affected models are:

Chevrolet Cruze (model year 2010–2015)

Chevrolet Orlando (model year 2013–2015)

Chevrolet Sonic (model year 2013–2014)

Chevrolet Trax (model year 2017)

Saab 9-3 (model year 2007)

As highlighted last year, the company said the affected vehicles may be fitted with driver airbag inflators that contain non-desiccated PSAN (phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate) propellant tablets, which may experience alteration after exposure to high temperature and daylight temperature cycles in a high humidity environment.

As a result, the inflator may rupture if gas generation exceeds the ability of the inflator to vent the gas. This can result in an increased rate of pressurisation and peak pressures that can exceed the mechanical strength of the inflator, causing the housing to rupture.

A spokesperson for Chevrolet Sales Thailand, the company responsible for the recall campaign in the Southeast Asia region, said the response rate in Malaysia has been below expectation, hence the reminder. The company said the low take-up is alarming as fatalities may occur if the faulty airbags deploy in an accident, and urged owners of these vehicles to have the airbags replaced.

“We hope Malaysian motorists will help spread the alert, or forward it to friends and loved ones who may own an affected Chevrolet vehicle. Affected Chevrolet owners who did not receive alerts or calls due to outdated data are encouraged to contact our call team or log on to the recall campaign microsite for more details. For the safety of you and your loved ones, it is ideal to have the airbag replaced before holiday travels begin,” the spokesperson said via a statement.

According to Chevrolet, since the affected vehicles are not new, it has been difficult to trace customers and owners due to outdated customer data. This is further compounded by the lack of an official Chevrolet office in Malaysia.

However, as the free airbag replacements are handled by selected Honda authorised dealerships, Chevrolet hopes that owners and customers will take advantage of the convenience of Honda’s comprehensive network of service centres. It added that although the timeline for the ending of the collaboration has not been announced, affected owners are encouraged to take advantage of this convenience as soon as possible, as it will be very difficult to access recall repairs once the collaboration with Honda Malaysia ends.

Affected owners are encouraged to visit the Chevrolet recall microsite for all the necessary details. A call-team has also been set up to contact customers who may have difficulty connecting to the internet. For further enquiries, vehicle owners may also call 011-3129-9963 or 011-3129-9965.