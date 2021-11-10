In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 10 November 2021 4:03 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced a safety recall for vehicles that may have been fitted with potentially faulty Takata airbag modules. The move is part of a global recall exercise for the automaker’s passenger and commercial vehicle range.

The recall involves models manufactured from 2004 to 2016, specifically the W169 A-Class, W203 and W204 C-Class, X204 GLK, C207 E-Coupe and A207 Convertible, W212 E-Class, W164 ML- and X164 GL-Class, W251 R-Class, W171 SLK, as well as the W197 SLS AMG.

Owners of these vehicles are urged to check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Mercedes-Benz microsite, or call its customer care centre at 1-800-88-1133. All rectification and airbag module replacement costs will be borne by the company.

In a press statement, MBM said: “Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Daimler AG reassures its customers that all presently produced MB Passenger Cars are no longer equipped with Takata (or other manufacturers’) airbags which are based on ammonium nitrate as the primary propellant.”

“This measure serves to ensure customers’ safety and gain a deeper understanding of the condition of airbag modules in the vehicle after a prolonged period,” it said, adding that it will also continue to uphold transparency and stringent quality controls, as customer safety is the highest priority at all times.