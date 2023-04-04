In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 4 April 2023 2:13 pm / 5 comments

It has been a while since we heard ‘Takata’ but there are still cars running around with potentially dangerous airbag inflators made by the Japanese company.

Now, new Audi distributor PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced a voluntary recall for 2,767 cars, urging owners of affected cars to bring their rides to an Audi Centre for complimentary inspection and replacement of parts, if necessary. This should be done as soon as possible.

The recall covers the Audi A4 Sedan, A5 Sportback, A6 Sedan, Q5 and TT Coupe models manufactured between 2008 to 2017. These models were fitted with Takata airbags or the gas generator for the airbag unit on the driver’s side, passenger side and the curtain.

PHSAM says that based on the manufacturer’s latest update, it is possible that the gas generator housing may be damaged if the airbag is deployed. This could cause small metal parts to become dislodged from the housing, and this poses a serious safety risk.

“At Audi, safety is paramount, and this will continue to be one of the distinguishing factors in our on-going efforts to improve aftersales service. We recognise that the top reasons customers choose Audi are for its performance and safety features – and it is a high standard we will continue to uphold responsibly,” said Erik Winter, MD of PHSAM.

“Although we have determined the number of vehicles for this recall, it’s possible that not all of them will need replacement parts. We want to encourage customers to get their vehicles inspected at our service centres for better peace of mind,” he added.

Meanwhile, owners of Audi vehicles that are five years and older are eligible for the recently launched Audi Plus programme, which offers 10% off maintenance service at any Audi Centre. Customers will also receive three service discount vouchers, applicable within a period of three years after the fifth year of service along with complimentary nationwide roadside assistance for up to 12 months from the date of voucher redemption.

To check if your car is involved, or for more info on the Takata recall and Audi Plus, visit the Audi Malaysia website, contact customer service at 1800-22-2834 or email PHSAM at [email protected]