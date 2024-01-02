Honda Malaysia Jan 2024 CNY promo – up to RM30k off; MY2023, MY2024; City, Civic, Accord, WR-V, HR-V

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 2 2024 12:49 pm

Click to enlarge

Happy New Year, everyone! No rest for the shopping malls, because it’s down with the elaborate Christmas decor and immediately on to the next set, as Chinese New Year is just around the corner. Which also means that year-end sales will continue into 2024.

Honda Malaysia’s ‘Ride Into Prosperity’ promo for January 2024 is offering up to RM30,000 off, and you can pick from MY2023 cars of freshly made 2024 stock. Both come with discounts, but you get a better deal with MY2023 cars, of course. All CKD models are included, except for the just-launched new CR-V.

We’ll start with the 2023 stock. The last of the Accords (HM has decided to not offer the new model, and CKD production for the D-segment sedan has stopped) is going for a hefty RM30,000 off. Discount for the Civic ranges from RM2,500 for the RS to RM3,500 for the E and V. The Civic Hybrid RS is yours for RM5,000 off.

Click to enlarge

The full City Hatchback range is being offered with a RM4,000 discount, while incentives for the City sedan ranges from RM3,500 (S, RS) to RM5,500 (E). Popular SUVs WR-V and HR-V are also available; the latter’s four variants get a RM3,000 discount. That’s the same figure for the larger HR-V, but if you go for the Hybrid RS, it’s RM4,000 off.

If you prefer 2024 on your geran, the discounts are RM1,000 across all variants for the City Hatchback, Civic and WR-V; and RM1,500 for the HR-V. Take RM1,000 (S, E, Hybrid RS) or RM1,500 (V, RS) off the City sedan. As mentioned, no incentives for the just-launched sixth-generation CR-V.

This CNY promo is for vehicles registered from now till January 31. New year, new car?

