Honda Malaysia Jan 2024 CNY promo – up to RM30k off; MY2023, MY2024; City, Civic, Accord, WR-V, HR-V

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By /

Click to enlarge

Happy New Year, everyone! No rest for the shopping malls, because it’s down with the elaborate Christmas decor and immediately on to the next set, as Chinese New Year is just around the corner. Which also means that year-end sales will continue into 2024.

Honda Malaysia’s ‘Ride Into Prosperity’ promo for January 2024 is offering up to RM30,000 off, and you can pick from MY2023 cars of freshly made 2024 stock. Both come with discounts, but you get a better deal with MY2023 cars, of course. All CKD models are included, except for the just-launched new CR-V.

We’ll start with the 2023 stock. The last of the Accords (HM has decided to not offer the new model, and CKD production for the D-segment sedan has stopped) is going for a hefty RM30,000 off. Discount for the Civic ranges from RM2,500 for the RS to RM3,500 for the E and V. The Civic Hybrid RS is yours for RM5,000 off.

Click to enlarge

The full City Hatchback range is being offered with a RM4,000 discount, while incentives for the City sedan ranges from RM3,500 (S, RS) to RM5,500 (E). Popular SUVs WR-V and HR-V are also available; the latter’s four variants get a RM3,000 discount. That’s the same figure for the larger HR-V, but if you go for the Hybrid RS, it’s RM4,000 off.

If you prefer 2024 on your geran, the discounts are RM1,000 across all variants for the City Hatchback, Civic and WR-V; and RM1,500 for the HR-V. Take RM1,000 (S, E, Hybrid RS) or RM1,500 (V, RS) off the City sedan. As mentioned, no incentives for the just-launched sixth-generation CR-V.

This CNY promo is for vehicles registered from now till January 31. New year, new car?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Honda WR-V 2023
Honda City 2023
Honda City Hatchback 2023
Honda Civic 2023
Honda Civic Type R 2023
Honda Accord 2023
Honda HR-V 2023
Honda CR-V 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA ACCORD
HONDA ACCORD
HONDA ACCORD
HONDA ACCORD
HONDA ACCORD
HONDA ACCORD

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • MB Sanusi on Jan 02, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    Honda diskaun 30ribu. Jimat wei kete Exco kedah

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on Jan 02, 2024 at 3:19 pm

    the accord’s design is ugly and that’s why it cannot sell as well as the camry. with the accord’s low demand, it is a risk to buy the discontinued model.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 