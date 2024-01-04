Gentari buys into Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan, targets 40 GW in renewable energy by 2030

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 4 2024 2:51 pm

Malaysia-based clean energy solutions provider Gentari, via its subsidiary Gentari International Renewables, has added offshore wind capacity to its portfolio, following an investment into the Hai Long offshore wind project located off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Straits.

The investment sees Gentari take a 49% stake in Canada-based Northland Power’s ownership of the project, which is equivalent to 29.4% indirect equity interest. Northland now holds 30.6% ownership interest in the overall project and will continue to take the lead role in the construction and operation of the project, which is a joint venture between Northland and Japan-based Mitsui & Co.

Comprising two phases, the project has an expected combined generating capacity of 1,022 MW and will play an important role in helping Taiwan achieve its renewable energy target of 15 GW of offshore wind to be constructed between 2026 and 2035.

Once operational, Hai Long will be the largest offshore wind project surrounding the island, besides being one of the largest offshore wind facilities in Asia, providing enough clean energy to power more than one million households as well as industrial facilities in Taiwan.

“Gentari is pleased to expand into the offshore wind sector through this strategic partnership with Northland for the Hai Long offshore wind project. Bringing Gentari to the forefront of the offshore wind industry is a powerful step towards realising our clean energy ambitions and an important milestone in our commitment to help advance the adoption of renewable energy globally,” said Gentari CEO Sushil Purohit.

“The project not only aligns with our vision for a sustainable future and our aim to contribute meaningfully to a cleaner tomorrow, but also strengthens Gentari’s position as a valued clean energy solutions partner in achieving net zero goals,” he added.

Most of us are aware of Gentari’s EV charge point business, but the Petronas-owned company’s global aspiration includes building 30 to 40 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2030 through projects across solar, onshore and offshore wind and battery storage, targeting utility-scale, commercial, industrial and retail customers.

