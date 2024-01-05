2024 WMoto RT2 250 scooter for Malaysia, RM16,888

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 5 2024 2:55 pm

2024 WMoto RT2 Pure White

Now in Malaysia is the 2024 WMoto RT2 250 scooter, priced at RM16,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. There are three colour options for the RT2 – Metallic Gold, Pure White and Majestic Black – while a two-year unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects from MForce Bike Holdings comes with every purchase.

Sold alongside the more conservatively styled RM15,188 WMoto RT3 in Malaysia, the RT2 features adventure bike styling, with sharp duck beak nose and wide floorboard. Additionally, the RT2 comes with front and rear dash cameras to record the rider’s journey.

Power for the RT2 comes from a single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill displacing 245.9 cc. Power is claimed to be 22.7 hp at 7,500 rpm with 22.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, going through the ground via belt drive and CVT gearbox.

Not just a re-bodied RT3, the RT2 comes with a completely different frame from its sibling, aside from sharing the engine, drivetrain and minor common parts. The 1,400 mm wheelbase of the RT2 makes it a lighter and more nimble scooter compared to the RT3, with its 1,545 mm wheelbase.

Weighing in at 183 kg, the RT2 carries 12.6 litres of fuel in the tank with a seat height of 770 mm. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs on the front and rear wheels, measuring 270 mm and 220 mm, respectively, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

Wheel sizing is 14-inches in front and 13-inches at the back, shod with 110/80 front and 140/60 rear tyres. Suspension uses non-adjustable telescopic forks at the front of the RT2, with five-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers behind.

2024 WMoto RT2 Majestic Black (left), Metallic Gold

Inside the cockpit, a full-colour TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information which WMoto says is easy to read under all light conditions due to its high contrast. Other riding conveniences include keyless start, manual height adjustable windshield and backlit handlebar switches.

The under seat compartment allows enough space for a single full-face helmet and comes with a USB charging port, while another port is found inside the pocket in the front cowl. A tyre pressure monitoring system is fitted as standard and LED lighting is used throughout the RT2, including the four-element headlights.

