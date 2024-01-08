myTukar rebrands its annual AutoFair to ‘Tukar-Je CARnival’ – Jan 12-14, over RM1m of prizes, rewards

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 8 2024 9:49 am

The myTukar annual AutoFair has been rebranded to ‘Tukar-Je CARnival’, and it’s happening this week, January 12-14 at myTukar’s Retail Experience Centre in Puchong South.

More than just a wide selection of cars on sale, the Tukar-Je CARnival provides visitors financing, aftersales and insurance options on the spot, with exclusive offers (full list of deals listed below). One can also look forward to live performances, food trucks, test-drive opportunities as well as a kids driving course where young ones will walk away with their very own ‘myTukar driving license’.

“We’re proud to showcase our myTukar Certified cars and we’re even more excited to showcase our strong ecosystem at the Tukar-Je CARnival. With even more offerings such as financing, aftersales and insurance, customers can now settle all their automotive needs without having to visit or file paperwork across vendors,” said myTukar CEO, Derrick Eng.

Full list of deals available at the Tukar-Je CARnival

“Finding the perfect family car is a deeply personal journey that takes time, and we wanted our customers to have a comfortable time and space to think about their purchase, while also being able to spend quality time with their family at a carnival,” he added.

myTukar promises every car it sells to be ‘As Good As New’. The myTukar Certified label means that the car has gone through a comprehensive 160-point inspection that is bolstered by patented technology and skilled technicians. The cars are guaranteed to have not been in a major accident, not have fire and flood damage and there’s no mileage tampering. Every myTukar Certified car comes with a 12-month warranty on the engine and gearbox, plus a five-day money back guarantee.

The Tukar-Je CARnival is happening this weekend January 12-14, 10am-7pm, at myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South. For more details and the performance lineup, visit myTukar.com.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.