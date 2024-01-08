Sisma Auto Hub Sungai Besi – new multi-brand 3S centre with sales, servicing, accident repairs

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 8 2024 11:03 am

Sisma Auto has opened its second multi-brand 3S (sales, service and spare parts) service centre, the Sisma Auto Hub in Sungai Besi.

Located in Wisma Sisma at 855, Sungai Besi Expressway, Kuala Lumpur, this is the company’s second Auto Hub, following the opening of its first such location in Glenmarie, Shah Alam in February 2022, expanding the reach of its multi-brand 3S offering to meet the needs of its growing customer base, said Sisma Auto Group managing director Syed Khalil Syed Ibrahim.

The opening of the Sisma Auto Sungai Besi Auto Hub is in response to the success of the company’s Glenmarie outlet, says the company, and it continues to leverage on the group’s 25 years of experience as a franchise dealer for the Jaguar, Land Rover and BYD brands in Malaysia.

As a multi-brand 3S centre, Sisma Auto Hub Sungai Besi offers customers a place to buy certified pre-owned luxury cars from, as well as to service any luxury car regardless of its origin, whether it is a parallel import or an officially imported unit that has run out of its manufacturer’s warranty.

Vehicle owners can also sell their luxury vehicles at Sisma Auto Hub, where fair valuations are offered and personnel will assist in the entire sales process.

For spares, the Sisma Auto parts team sources a combination of branded and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components to offer savings and greater value to its customers, says the company.

All types of vehicle service, maintenance and repair work including major repairs can be carried out at the Sisma Auto Hub, it adds. Also offered are services such as tyre services, wheel alignment and balancing, air-conditioning servicing as well as windscreen replacement; accident cases involving insurance claims can also be attended to. Sisma Auto Hub is also a panel repairer for warranty provider Warranty Smart.

Located at 855, Sungai Besi Expressway, Sungai Besi, 57100 Kuala Lumpur, Sisma Auto Hub Sungai Besi is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

