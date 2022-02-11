In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 February 2022 5:50 pm / 0 comments

Sisma Auto has announced the opening of its Sisma Auto Hub, a premium multi-brand 3S centre for customers to buy, sell or service any brand of luxury car. The facility occupies the same space at what was previously the Jaguar Land Rover 3S centre in Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

The switch follows the recent move by Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM), a joint venture between Sisma Auto and Sime Darby, to consolidate its retail operations in Malaysia. The move saw acquisition of dealer assets and transfer of staff from both Sime Darby Auto Connexion and Sisma Auto and the consolidation of retail operations to Ara Damansara in Selangor and Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah in Penang.

While Sisma Auto still retains a significant interest in the Jaguar Land Rover business as a joint venture partner in JLRM, it said it now plans to leverage its more than 25 years as a franchise dealer for Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo to offer the same premium 3S experience for any brand of luxury car.

The new Auto Hub, which features a 14-car showroom and a 16-work bay service centre equipped with the latest tools and diagnostic equipment, will allow customers to purchase certified pre-owned luxury cars from a trusted name or sell their used luxury cars for a fair price, quickly and transparently. The centre will also undertake the servicing of any luxury car, regardless of where they were sourced from.

The company also operates two Volvo outlets – a sales showcase at Bukit Bintang and Service and Selekt Centre in Glenmarie, next to the Auto Hub, and is in the midst of constructing its flagship Volvo 3S facility in Sungai Besi. The four-storey, 50,000 sq ft facility is expected to commence operations by the end of 2022.