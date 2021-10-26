In Jaguar, Land Rover, Local News / By Mick Chan / 26 October 2021 3:09 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia will consolidate its retail business operations in Malaysia to become the sole importer and dealer for the two British brands in the country, the company has announced in a statement.

This will see the transfer of assets and staff from existing operations, Sime Darby Auto Connexion and Sisma Auto to the central business operations for both Jaguar and Land Rover brands at the joint dealership in Ara Damansara, Selangor, where it is the largest Jaguar Land Rover 4S facility in Southeast Asia.

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia will continue to run its northern region retail operations in Penang, on Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah. Meanwhile, the 167,586 sq ft flagship facility is home to both new and approved pre-owned vehicles from both brands for a broader selection under one roof.

The Land Rover Defender 90 is set to arrive in Malaysia, as well as the soon-to-debut, all-new Range Rover and the fully electric Jaguar I-Pace

“This consolidation will be a positive move towards better operational efficiency with elevated levels of premium services, which will help drive long-term growth for the company,” said Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia managing director Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz. The company plans to invest more in technology and will increase digitalisation over the next few years to improve its service capacity, it added.

Aftersales support for both brands will receive continued investment from Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia, including to increase the number of master Level 4 technicians as well as electric vehicle technology-certified technicians, while sales and service advisors will similarly be trained for customer confidence, said the company.

There are also a string of new arrivals to join the Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia product line-up “in the near future”, the company’s statement read. These will include the refreshed F-Pace SUV and XF sedan, the short-wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90 (to arrive next year), the I-Pace electric SUV as well as the soon-to-debut, fifth-generation Range Rover.