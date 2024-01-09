BMW i EV charging station opened at Island 88 in Penang – one 60 kWh DC, three 7.4 kWh AC chargers

The latest BMW i EV charging station has been launched in Penang in conjunction with Tian Siang Premium Auto at the Island 88 shopping centre in Georgetown, Penang where a total of four charging outlets have been installed at the sub-basement level of the retail centre’s parking space.

Operated by charge point operator EV Connection (EVC), these are comprised of one 60 kWh DC fast charging point and three 7.4 kWh AC charging points, and pricing for the DC charging point is RM1.20 per minute for the CCS2 connector or RM6 per hour with the Type 2 connector, while each of the three AC charging points are priced at RM4 per hour, according to the JomCharge mobile app.

At time of writing, the Island 88 charging location is listed on the JomCharge mobile app by the mall’s old name, Island Plaza. Click on the navigation button (the orange square with the arrow) for this location, such as with Google Maps, and this will send directions to the location with the updated name that is Island 88.

“By installing EV charging stations, we are not only supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles, but also demonstrating our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and creating a more sustainable future for our community,” said Island 88 managing director Philip Law.

