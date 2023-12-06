Gentari plans to work with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to develop EV charger network, subscription plans

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / December 6 2023 6:20 pm

Gentari, through its subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility, intends to partner with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by exploring the potential development of EV charging infrastructure, along with value-added services such as tailored charging subscription plans.

If it works out, the charging point operations would be jointly developed with EV Connection (EVC), and chargers would be installed at ‘selected strategic locations across Malaysia, to ease long distance travel’. The initiative is also aimed at providing range confidence for EV drivers.

“Gentari is excited to expand our relationship with a like-minded partner like MBM. Gentari understands that providing long-distance range confidence is important to EV drivers. Therefore, as the operator of the largest DC network in the country, Gentari is committed to continue building high-powered chargers and establishing connectivity across states in Malaysia. This will directly contribute to propelling EV adoption numbers in the country, fostering a sustainable shift towards electric mobility,” said Gentari deputy CEO Shah Yang Razalli.

Gentari Green Mobility currently operates 79 DC chargers across nine states including the Federal Territory and is rapidly expanding its reach in Asia Pacific.

“We are delighted to continue our strategic partnership with Gentari, to spearhead the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Malaysia. Through our intended collaboration, we aim to explore and develop cutting-edge electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solutions, alongside value-added services such as charging subscription plans tailored for our Mercedes-Benz EV owners,” said Amanda Zhang, CEO and president of MBM.

“Together with EV Connection, Gentari’s expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision to redefine the automotive landscape, providing not only high-performance electric vehicles but also a robust and accessible charging network. In line with our Electric Only vision, this planned partnership signifies an important step towards sustainable mobility in Malaysia,” she added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.