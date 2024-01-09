Chery Eco Run attracted 3.4k runners including MITI minister Tengku Zafrul – set to be an annual event

Posted in Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 9 2024 12:32 pm

The inaugural Chery Eco Run 2024 attracted over 3,400 runners on Sunday morning. Themed ‘A New Journey To A New Green Life’, the run was flagged off by minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz at Dataran Wawasan in Putrajaya.

The fun run had two non-competitive categories, 5KM and 10KM. As is always the case when Tengku Zafrul flags off a run, the marathoner (he has completed all the world majors, which is some feat) joined the run himself, accompanied by MITI staff.

Paultan.org BM’s Izwaa and myself also participated in the 10K race, which started and ended at MoF on the city’s main boulevard. The route – which you can see from my Garmin’s screenshot in the gallery below – headed down towards PICC and made a loop in Presint 5 before the long slog home. I’d say that it was a ‘typical Putrajaya route’ with subtle inclines and the occasional highway ramp.

“Chery Eco Run serves as a significant stepping stone for us as we stride towards a future where electric vehicles and green technology seamlessly integrate with today’s active lifestyle, fostering a healthier living environment. As a brand, Chery aims not only to be recognised within this shift but also to take a pioneering role in driving these advancements,” said Chery Malaysia’s president Leo Chen.

He added that through initiatives like the Chery Eco Run, the brand hopes to raise more awareness and promote a culture that is environmentally responsible as well as encourage local communities to lead a healthier lifestyle. Chery sponsored the entry fees for Persatuan Pelari Anak Luar Biasa, who had a fun morning out in Putrajaya. The company is looking into turning the run into an annual event.

Of course, the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs were at the race village and many took the opportunity to touch, feel and try the duo out for size. The soon-to-be-launched Omoda E5 electric SUV was also present, wrapped with an anime-style livery that looks fitting on its somewhat futuristic design. More on the Omoda E5 here.

GALLERY: Chery Eco Run 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.