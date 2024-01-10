2024 Triumph Daytona 660 sportsbike revealed

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 10 2024 4:33 pm

Rounding out the stable of Hinckley middleweight motorcycles is the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660. The Daytona 660 joins the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660, which in Malaysia are priced at RM45,900 and RM50,900, respectively.

Clad in a full fairing, the Daytona 660 goes directly against its market rival, the Aprilia RS660 (RM72,900 in Malaysia). Carrying a liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder, the Daytona 660 gets 95 PS at 11,520 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch and chain final drive. A tubular steel perimeter frame along with a fabricated steel swingarm holds everything together, as opposed to the cast alloy frame and swingarm found on the 765RS.

Suspension is done with Showa upside down big piston 41 mm diameter front forks and Showa preload adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking uses radial-mount four-piston brakes with twin 310 mm discs and braided brake lines while the rear gets a 220 mm fixed disc with single piston sliding calliper, and two-channel ABS is standard.

Riding aids include three ride modes – Sport, Road and Rain – with optimised throttle response and traction control settings for road conditions while traction control is switchable for race track duty. Additionally a new Emergency Deceleration Warning system activates the Daytona’s hazard lights under heavy braking to alert road users.

A digital LCD gauge is found inside the cockpit, displaying all the necessary information while the My Triumph Connectivity System for connecting to the rider’s smartphone is an optional extra, as is Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter.

With 14-litres of fuel in the tank, the Daytona 660 weighs in at 201 kg, while the seat places the rider 810 off the ground with a low seat height option set at 785 mm. Three colour options are available, with prominent “660” graphics.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.