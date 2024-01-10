RON97 petrol price January 2024 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / January 10 2024 5:10 pm

With each Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, and so today the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of January 11 to 17, 2024.

More of the same is to come this week, that is to say, the price of RON 97 once again continues unchanged for the next seven days at RM3.47 per litre, and is therefore the same as it was last week. No change either is registered for the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

The same also applies to the retail prices of diesel fuels, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing unchanged at the price cap of RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel also stays put at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 17, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the second edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 261st since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

