RON97 petrol price January 2024 week one update – price of premium fuel remains at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / January 3 2024 5:18 pm

Happy new year, dear readers. It’s Wednesday, and so comes the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of January 4 to 10, 2024.

Carried over from last year is the constant that is the price of premium petrols for the first week of 2024, as RON 97 petrol is priced at RM3.47 per litre – the same as in weeks past, including last week. No change is applied to the price of RON 95 petrol, which carries on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Similarly, the retail prices of diesel fuels continue unchanged, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at their price cap of RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend similarly continues as before at RM2.35 per litre.

These announced fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 10, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the first edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 260th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.

