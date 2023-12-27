RON97 petrol price December 2023 week five update – premium fuel price unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / December 27 2023 5:14 pm

It’s Wednesday, and time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of December 28, 2023 to January 3, 2024.

The price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged for the last week of the year, and so the premium grade of fuel continues on at the RM3.47 per litre it was priced at last week. Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol stays at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government back in February 2021.

Likewise, diesel prices stay unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining capped at their RM2.15 per litre ceiling price, while Euro 5 B7 – which costs 20 sen more – continues at RM2.35 per litre.

The announced fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 3, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 52nd and final edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 259th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

