RON97 petrol price December 2023 week four update – premium fuel price unchanged, at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / December 20 2023 5:26 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of December 21 to 27.

No change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means the premium grade of fuel continues on at the RM3.47 per litre it was priced at last week. As usual, RON 95 petrol stays at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Diesel fuel prices also remained unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining capped at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 staying put at RM2.35 per litre.

The announced fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 27, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 51st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 258th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

