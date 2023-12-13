RON97 petrol price December 2023 week three update – premium fuel price unchanged, at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / December 13 2023 5:18 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update here in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of December 14 to December 20, 2023.

Once again, there is no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means the premium grade of fuel continues at RM3.47 per litre, or the same as last week. No change either, therefore, for RON 95, which stays at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Diesel fuel prices therefore stay where they are, price-wise, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre as before, and the Euro 5 B7 blend continues unchanged at the 20 sen margin above, at RM2.35 per litre.

In today’s news on the state of the diesel subsidy, the domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) has issued a denial statement against claims on social media which says that the diesel subsidy will be discontinued in the new year, to which the ministry has said is fake news. Diesel fuels are, however, set to go down the route of targeted subsidies.

For now, the announced fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 20, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 50th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format in Malaysia, and the 257th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.