Free 24h Penang ferry, bus for Thaipusam – Jan 24-25

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / January 17 2024 6:06 pm

Penang Port will be offering free ferry services for next week’s Thaipusam festival. The free rides period will be from 12.01 midnight on January 24 till 2am on January 26. For the first time, ferry services will be operating for 24 hours.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said that it is hoped that the usage of the ferry will help reduce traffic congestion on the island. He said that once passengers arrive at the Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda ferry terminal, Rapid Penang buses will also provide free rides.

Over in the Klang Valley, KTM Komuter trains will run for 24 hours over a four days and three nights period for Thaipusam next week to ease travel to Batu Caves. This round-the-clock service is from January 23-26. Besides the Batu Caves station, 27 other KTM Komuter stations will remain open throughout the 4D3N period. All KTM Komuter Klang Valley users will also enjoy two days of free rides on January 24-25.

