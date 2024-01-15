KTM Komuter to run 24h, 4D3N to Batu Caves for Thaipusam – free rides for Klang Valley, Jan 24-25

KTM has announced that its Komuter trains will run for 24 hours over a four days and three nights period for the Thaipusam next week. Yes, non-stop trains to Batu Caves, the iconic “home of Thaipusam” in Malaysia.

This round-the-clock service is from January 23-26, which is next Tuesday to Friday. Besides the Batu Caves station, 27 other KTM Komuter stations will remain open throughout the 4D3N period.

In addition to the additional train service, transport minister Anthony Loke announced on Saturday that all Komuter Klang Valley users will enjoy two days of free rides on January 24-25. Check out the schedule below for the timings and list of stations that will be open 24 hours for Thaipusam.

Click to enlarge timetable

  • LRT User on Jan 15, 2024 at 5:54 pm

    With such ‘generosity’ its no surprises that KTM still makes loses. Bad move PH!

  • AlekHo on Jan 15, 2024 at 6:12 pm

    ”..all Komuter Klang Valley users will enjoy two days of free rides on January 24-25.” I wonder if it includes Seremban to KL Sentral. I may visit B Caves during the occasion

