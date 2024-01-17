RON97 petrol price January 2024 week three update – price of premium fuel still unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / January 17 2024 5:19 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means the time has come for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of January 18 to 24, 2024.

The status quo remains, price wise, as the price of RON 97 petrol continues unchanged for yet another week at RM3.47 per litre, therefore it will stay the same as it was last week. No change has been recorded either for the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government of Malaysia in February 2021.

Also remaining the same are the prices of diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing as they were at the price cap of RM2.15 per litre, while the price of Euro 5 B7 diesel also stays put at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, 24 February, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the third edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 262nd since the format was announced at the beginning of 2019.

