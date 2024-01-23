Seven roads in Batu Caves area closed for Thaipusam – traffic diversion for 23 roads in KL city centre

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 23 2024 11:06 am

If you’re driving around or heading into the Batu Caves area over the next few days, be prepared to use alternative routes for your travel. That’s because seven roads in the area will be closed until Saturday, January 27, in conjunction with Thaipusam celebrations.

The road closures, which began from 10pm yesterday, were announced by the police. According to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the move is to reduce traffic congestion in anticipation of two million visitors expected to converge to the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves during the festival period.

The routes that will be closed are:

The intersection of Jalan Bunga Raya leading to Jalan Batu Caves

The traffic light at Jalan Stesen (Batu Caves bypass)

The slip road from Batu Caves roundabout (MRR2) heading to Batu Caves temple

The exit from Gombak (MRR2) heading to Batu Caves temple

The intersection at Jalan SBC8 / Jalan Lama Batu Caves

Jalan Perusahaan heading to Batu Caves temple

The traffic light intersection at Sri Batu Caves heading to MRR2 (near the Shell station)

“Motorists are advised to plan their journey and use an alternative route (to Batu Caves) and to park their vehicles at designated parking areas in permitted areas. The public is also encouraged to use public transport following the free fares provided by Rapid KL and commuter trains from January 24 to 25 as announced by the government,” he said.

He said that a total of 1,600 policemen have been assigned for the Thaipusam celebration to ensure the celebration proceeds smoothly, the New Straits Times reports. Several static control centres have also been set up to facilitate visitors to obtain services and make police reports.

He added that the unauthorised use of drones at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple area during the Thaipusam celebration is strictly prohibited, and that policemen will be stationed in the area to monitor the situation. He said those intending to operate drones in the area must obtain prior approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Meanwhile, a total of 23 roads around the capital will be closed and diverted in stages at 9pm tonight (January 23) to facilitate the chariot procession on several main roads and streets in the city centre.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the roads involved include Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Tan Cheng Lock, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Dang Wangi, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Belia, Jalan Sri Amar, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Perhentian, Jalan Ipoh Lama (Batu Lima), Jalan Ipoh (Kuala Lumpur) and Jalan Salah.

He said the procession would make the return journey on Friday (January 26) at 3pm through the same roads, which will then be re-opened in stages.

