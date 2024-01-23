Rapid Bus offering free feeder bus service in Penang and Batu Caves for Thaipusam from January 24-26

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / January 23 2024 10:09 am

Rapid Bus will be providing free-of-charge feeder bus services to two temples for the upcoming Thaipusam, Bernama has reported. The two temples that will receive the free feeder bus services are the Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple in Batu Caves, Selangor, and the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga in Penang.

The feeder bus service in Kuala Lumpur to Batu Caves will operate from 5am on January 24 until midnight on January 26, operating with a frequency of 10 to 15 minutes. These will cover routes BC02, which is from Central Market Bus Hub (Platform A8) to Batu Caves, BC03 from Gombak LRT station to Batu Caves, and BC04 from Kampung Batu MRT station to Batu Caves.

For the feeder bus service in Penang, the service will run from midnight on January 24 until 2am on January 26, with a frequency of 20 to 30 minutes, and hourly from 1am to 5am. These will run on route ST01, from Jetty to Adventist via Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga.

These are in addition to the Rapid KL and LRT/MRT feeder bus services to Batu Caves for the occasion which were announced last week; see the schedule here. There is also the KTM Komuter service direct to Batu Caves that is running 24 hours from January 23 to 26.

