Free Rapid KL and LRT/MRT feeder buses to Batu Caves for Thaipusam next week – January 24-25

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / January 18 2024 5:10 pm

Click to enlarge

Here are more free public transport rides for Thaipusam next week. We’ve seen waived fares from KTM and the Penang ferry, now it’s Prasarana with free Rapid KL and LRT/MRT feeder bus trips to Batu Caves, the ‘home of Thaipusam’ in KL.

The free period is from 5am on January 24 to midnight on January 25, and it applies to the BC02 bus from Pasar Seni bus hub to Batu Caves, BC03 from the Gombak LRT station to Batu Caves, and BC04 from Kg Batu MRT station to Batu Caves. The frequency is 10 to 15 minutes, subject to traffic conditions.

Other bus routes that pass Batu Caves are 173 from Lebuh Ampang to Taman Jasa, MPS1 from Gombak LRT to Selayang Mutiara and T201 from Gombak LRT to Wira Damai. These three routes are not FOC – the fare will depend on where you board and alight.

Once again, the KTM Komuter, which brings one direct to Batu Caves, is running 24 hours over a 4D3N period – click here for more info and the schedule.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.