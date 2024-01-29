2024 Modenas Kawasaki ZX-25R SE new colour for Malaysia, pricing remains unchanged at RM33,900

Just a colour update for the 2024 Modenas Kawasaki ZX-25R SE, with pricing remaining unchanged at RM33,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new colour option is Stormcloud Blue, a blend of Metallic Phantom Silver and Ebony with Slate Blue accents, which replaces the current Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey/Ebony livery.

Meanwhile the Kawasaki Lime Green/Ebony colour scheme remains while stocks last. The ZX-25R SE in new colours can be viewed at all authorised Modenas Kawasaki dealers at the end of February 2024. A two-year unlimited mileage warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.

No others changes for the ZX-25R SE from last year’s model, with power coming from an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled and displacing 249.8 cc, mated to a quickshifter equipped six-speed gearbox. Power is claimed to be 51 PS at 15,500 rpm with a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 14,500 rpm while top speed of the ZX-25R is reported by Kawasaki to be 197 km/h.

Suspension for the ZX-25R SE uses preload-adjustable upside-down front fork and monoshock. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear with Kawasaki brand four-piston calliper in front while two-channel ABS is standard.

Weight for the ZX-25R is 180 kg with seat height set at 785 mm with 15-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Inside the cockpit a TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout.

