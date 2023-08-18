2023 Modenas Kawasaki ZX-25R SE in Malaysia with two colours, priced at RM33,900, Sept delivery

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 August 2023 3:21 pm / 0 comments

Finally, the 2023 Modenas Kawasaki ZX-25R SE price for Malaysia revealed, at RM33,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The long awaited ZX-25R SE will come with two colours – Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey/Ebony.

This news comes after bookings for the ZX-25R were opened at authorised Modenas Kawasaki dealers in Malaysia just under two weeks ago. Expected delivery of the ZX-25R SE is expected to be early September.

The ZX-25R SE coming to Malaysia will be the latest variant with TFT-LCD instrument panel and two ride modes – High and Low. Also standard will be traction control, two-channel ABS, quickshifter and floating brake discs clamped by four-piston monobloc callipers.

Also in the specifications list for the ZX-25R SE is preload-adjustable upside-down front fork and monoshock. Power for the ZX-25R SE comes from an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled and displacing 249.8 cc, and mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Power is claimed to be 51 PS at 15,500 rpm with a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 14,500 rpm. Top speed of the ZX-25R is reported by Kawasaki to be 197 km/h.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.