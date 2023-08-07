2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R open for booking in Malaysia – coming in September, two versions, below RM40k

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 August 2023 10:22 am / 7 comments

Booking for the Malaysia market 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R is now open with expected delivery in September. This was announced during the Kawasaki Green Mana day at Gamuda Cove by Edaron Modenas (EMOS).

The long delayed launch of the ZX-25R was due to various reasons and it is now official Kawasaki’s quarter-litre four-cylinder sports bike will arrive next month. There will be two variants of the ZX-25R on offer – the SE and RR.

While pricing for the ZX-25R has not been divulged, Modenas chief executive officer Roslan Raskan said it will not exceed RM40,000 recommended retail. From sources in the industry, the price for the ZX-25R is likely to be around RM34,000 for the SE and RM38,000 for the RR version.

The ZX-25r coming to Malaysia will be the latest version complete with TFT-LCD instrument panel and two ride modes – High and Low. Also standard will be traction control, two-channel ABS, quickshifter and floating brake discs clamped by four-piston monobloc callipers.

Mian difference between the versions of the ZX-25R is in the suspension, with the SE getting preload-adjustable upside-down front fork and monoshock. Meanwhile, the ZX-25 RR gets Showa SFF-BP 37 mm diameter upside-down forks with preload adjustment and Showa BFRC monoshock with adjustable preload and compression along with graphics inspired by the Kawasaki Racing Team in the World Superbike Championship.

