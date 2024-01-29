Toyota Camry driver who blocked ambulance has psychiatric issues, sent to HKL for treatment – police

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 29 2024 12:33 pm

Following the emergence of a dashcam video last week from an ambulance that had been obstructed by a Toyota Camry, its driver, a 41-year-old female has been identified after the ambulance driver filed a police report, the New Straits Times reported.

The Camry driver was found to be suffering from psychiatric issues, said Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) chief assistant commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh.

“The driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to the police station for investigation. However, the driver was found to be facing psychiatric issues and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment and to obtain a medical report,” Sarifudin said in a statement.

According to the Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief, the police had discovered a viral video showing the ambulance being obstructed by a car on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) from the direction of Lotus Ampang to Hotel Flamingo, the New Straits Times wrote.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred on Thursday at 5:35pm when the ambulance from HUKM was heading to Ulu Kelang. The ambulance, with its siren activated for emergency duties, was transporting a patient from HUKM to the patient’s residence in Ulu Kelang,” the Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In an earlier case, a driver was arrested in May 2022 for obstructing an ambulance at KM 292 northbound along the PLUS highway in Kampar, Perak.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.