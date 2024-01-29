Toyota Camry driver who blocked ambulance has psychiatric issues, sent to HKL for treatment – police

Following the emergence of a dashcam video last week from an ambulance that had been obstructed by a Toyota Camry, its driver, a 41-year-old female has been identified after the ambulance driver filed a police report, the New Straits Times reported.
The Camry driver was found to be suffering from psychiatric issues, said Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) chief assistant commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh.
“The driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to the police station for investigation. However, the driver was found to be facing psychiatric issues and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment and to obtain a medical report,” Sarifudin said in a statement.
According to the Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief, the police had discovered a viral video showing the ambulance being obstructed by a car on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) from the direction of Lotus Ampang to Hotel Flamingo, the New Straits Times wrote.
“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred on Thursday at 5:35pm when the ambulance from HUKM was heading to Ulu Kelang. The ambulance, with its siren activated for emergency duties, was transporting a patient from HUKM to the patient’s residence in Ulu Kelang,” the Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
In an earlier case, a driver was arrested in May 2022 for obstructing an ambulance at KM 292 northbound along the PLUS highway in Kampar, Perak.
Comments
Silap makan “ubat”
Tis person shld b permanently disqualified fr driving n her licence to b revoke immediately, if not dun know she wil do next.
orang giler T20
mane sticker OKU?
What type of treatment are we talking here? It seems that several traffic incidents, including fatal ones, the one causing it claimed to have psychiatric issues.
Is claiming to have psychiatric issue becoming a get out of jail free card now?
Can Paultan dig in into what happens to motorists (at fault) who claims to have psychiatric issues (in both lying or valid claims), and compare it to those who go to a more “normal” means – remand and jail, court proceedings, and final verdict.
Isn’t this ironic? The Camry driver should be in the ambulance to KL Crazy Ward instead of driving and obstructing someone who might be dying!
when a female go nuts, she will punch u in the gut.
Diagnosed with grade A bodoh unfortunatelty
“..The ambulance, with its siren activated for emergency duties, was transporting a patient from HUKM to the patient’s residence in Ulu Kelang,” the Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief said.
Going to a scene of an accident = Emergency, siren use warranted
Going to hospital for treatment = Emergency, siren use warranted
Going home from hospital = ? Anyone with detailed knowledge of the SOPs can share to educate us ?
Ini alasan je, kalo mengaku kena hukuman yg berat.
She is in delusion thinking it is computer racing game. They can even on shooting spree if gun is on their hand.
dah tak sihat bawak kereta… nanti langgar orang mati lagi susah la… aiyo
Abuden all of these idiotic drivers & riders have mental problem.
Meaning wat?
Excuse not to go to jail or get hefty saman?
So rich people sakat with PDRM now get to go off the hook using lame excuses? Is this Govt today only for the rich?
the car should be confiscated …