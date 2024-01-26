Toyota Camry blocks ambulance on emergency run

By Mick Chan / January 26 2024 4:24 pm

Here’s another instance of a road user blocking an ambulance that appears to be on its way in response to an emergency, this time recorded from the viewpoint of the ambulance’s dashcam and shared by Justin Lum on Facebook.

The footage begins with the ambulance in the far right-hand-side lane with sirens and strobe lights in operation, the latter clearly visible even in reflection off the Toyota Camry directly ahead of it, which has not yielded to the ambulance.

At around 20 seconds into the footage, the ambulance moves left into the middle lane in an attempt to pass the Camry, which then moves into the same lane, ahead of the ambulance. The ambulance driver then manoeuvres back into the right-hand-side lane in another attempt to pass, which was again thwarted by the Camry driver. Personnel in the ambulance can be heard remarking, “Apa masalah dia?” (“what is their problem?”).

It would appear that the driver of the Camry is not unaware of the ambulance behind them, the latter having made further attempts to pass which were blocked by the Camry driver throughout the one-minute-long video clip that was posted to the social media outlet. Another personnel in the ambulance is heard addressing the Camry driver ahead via loudhailer to give way, before the video clip ends.

There is precedent for cases such as this, where a driver has been arrested in May 2022 for blocking an ambulance at KM 292 (northbound) along the PLUS highway in Kampar, Perak.

It should not need saying that an ambulance that visibly and audibly needs clear passage, should not be obstructed. Medical personnel in a hurry means that someone else’s immediate wellbeing – possibly their life – is at stake.

