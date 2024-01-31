Japanese transport ministry raids Toyota Industries plant following the disclosure of testing irregularities

Toyota may have reported a record-breaking year in 2023, where it sold 11.2 million vehicles globally to cement its position as the world’s top car manufacturer, but trouble continues to brew behind the scenes for the automaker.

Following the disclosure of irregularities that occurred during certification testing of a number of Toyota diesel engines, it was reported that the Japanese transport ministry has begun a probe at Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), the company’s affiliate that builds diesel engines for it.

Ministry officials raided the TICO plant in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, yesterday to begin an investigation on the matter, AFP reports. Earlier, TICO had reported to Toyota that an investigation by a special committee uncovered irregularities during the horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models TICO had been commissioned to build.

Subsequently, TICO decided to temporarily suspend shipments of the affected engines as well as for vehicles equipped with the affected engines. Ten vehicle models are using the said engines – which are the 2.8 litre 1GD, 2.4 litre 2GD and 3.3 litre F33A – globally, including six in Japan.

The Nikkei reported the alleged violations at TICO happened because management would not listen to workers who had questioned an overly aggressive development plan for engines. Toyota CEO Koji Sato has acknowledged that Toyota group companies need better communication and education about the importance of complying with rules.

Hours after the TICO probe began, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda apologised and vowed to steer the company out of scandal and ensure the Japanese automaker’s group companies stick to building good cars. “My job is to steer the way for where the overall group should go,” Toyoda said at a press conference.

The TICO testing scandal comes in the wake of Daihatsu’s safety test scandal, which resulted in the latter completely halting production at its four Japanese factories production in late December. The production halt is set to continue until mid-February.

